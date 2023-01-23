Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy skies tonight, snow later this week

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sun peeks through clouds
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sun peeks through clouds 02:13

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy skies this evening, but turning overcast overnight into Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s, but a breezy west-northwest wind will make it feel like the low 20s with the wind chill.

daypart-3-panel-tomorrow.png
CBS

Mostly cloudy for Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 30s.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

An area of low pressure will increase moisture over the area during the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday morning.

what-we-are-tracking-with-highlight-interactivity.png
CBS

Snow chances increase by 5 a.m. and widespread snow is possible by 7 a.m. Slow and slick travel is possible for Wednesday morning due to the likelihood of accumulating snow.

wed-8am.png
CBS
futurecast-snow-accum-4km-adi.png
CBS

Snowfall chances continue through midday, then decrease by the mid to late afternoon. Total snowfall accumulations are expected to be between two to four inches, with lighter amounts in the northwest suburbs and higher amounts to the south, especially south of the Kankakee River Valley.

wed-12pm.png
CBS
daypart-3-panel-tomorrow.png
CBS

Additional snowfall chances will be with us late in the week, with flurries Thursday, scattered snow showers Friday and again late in the day Saturday. A much colder weather pattern arrives this weekend with highs in the 20s and then possibly only in the teens for highs by Monday of next week.

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Low 29°, with wind chills in the low 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 34°

WEDNESDAY: 90% chance of snow, especially in the morning. High 33°

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 2:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.