Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly clear, mild night

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, warm Tuesday
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, warm Tuesday 01:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly clear and mild tonight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

A gusty southwest wind will boost highs on Wednesday and Thursday to the low 80s, which is more than 20 degrees above average for this time of year. We'll be within two degrees of the record high on Thursday with a high of 80 degrees.  Lots of sunshine is expected for both afternoons.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS
ar-futurecast-wind-gusts-4km-adi.png
CBS

Partly cloudy and a bit cooler for Friday with highs in the mid 70s. A weak lake breeze is expected, so lakeside locations will be in the low 70s in the afternoon.

next-4-days-2.png
CBS

Saturday will be a damp day with multiple rounds of showers and a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong. Highs will be in the low 70s, falling to the mid 40s at night.

sat-pm-storms.png
CBS

Scattered showers, windy and cooler for Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s continue into early next workweek.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 58°

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, breezy and warm. High 81°

THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy and warm. High 80°

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 2:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.