Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly clear, mild night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly clear and mild tonight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

CBS

A gusty southwest wind will boost highs on Wednesday and Thursday to the low 80s, which is more than 20 degrees above average for this time of year. We'll be within two degrees of the record high on Thursday with a high of 80 degrees. Lots of sunshine is expected for both afternoons.

CBS

CBS

Partly cloudy and a bit cooler for Friday with highs in the mid 70s. A weak lake breeze is expected, so lakeside locations will be in the low 70s in the afternoon.

CBS

Saturday will be a damp day with multiple rounds of showers and a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong. Highs will be in the low 70s, falling to the mid 40s at night.

CBS

Scattered showers, windy and cooler for Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s continue into early next workweek.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 58°

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, breezy and warm. High 81°

THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy and warm. High 80°

CBS