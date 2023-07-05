Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: storms through late Wednesday night

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Flood Watch is in effect for Cook and DuPage County until 9pm. Heavy downpours this evening could produce isolated flash flood issues.

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast through late this evening. A few storms could be strong or severe, producing hail and damaging winds. 

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Cook County and northwest Indiana until 3:30 p.m. More storms are expected later in the day.  

These storms are developing along a cold front that will move east of our area after 10 p.m. Rain chances will decrease areawide by midnight. Cloudy and cooler overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Cooler for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s. Low 80s for Saturday with a chance for showers. Low 80s continue Sunday with a slight chance of rain.

TONIGHT: Evening storms, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67°

THURSDAY: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy and cool in the afternoon. High 77°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy High 79°

Albert Ramon
First published on July 5, 2023 / 3:04 PM

