Another day below freezing before a mid-week warmup in Chicago

Cool, dry afternoon on Tuesday for Chicago area; snow possible Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — After five days in a row with temperatures below freezing all day in Chicago, Wednesday will bring a brief warmup, before even colder air arrives by early Thursday.

A relatively quiet day is ahead on Tuesday with highs closer to freezing underneath a partly cloudy sky.

Gusty southwest winds ramp up overnight, keeping temperatures steady in the 20s ahead of the impending Canadian storm.

Clouds increase Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through during the afternoon hours. Along and behind the front, light precipitation falls predominantly as snow, which may add up to a dusting to 0.25" accumulation in many areas. Some snow squalls may bring low visibility and very gusty winds.

Warming winds will pick up Wednesday, sending highs near 40 degrees.

Following that brief warm-up on Wednesday, an even stronger blast of cold air arrives from Canada, bringing a dusting of snow and wind chill temperatures well below zero.

Strong winds usher in very cold air Wednesday night, dropping air temperatures to 10-15 degrees and sending wind chills 5-10 degrees below zero. A bit of lake effect snow continues in parts of northwest Indiana on Thursday as skies clear in Chicago.

Milder weather blows in this weekend with a chance of rain early next week.

Forecast at a glance

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and windy. Low: 26

Tomorrow: Cloudy and windy with snow showers late. High: 37

Thursday: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow possible in northwest Indiana. High: 26, wind chills below zero early