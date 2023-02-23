Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold on the way Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. A breezy wind will make it feel like the single digits and low teens with the wind chills.

Mostly cloudy and chilly for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 20s. A wind off the lake will make locations near the lake cooler in the mid 20s. There's a slight chance for scattered light snow showers after sunset on Friday until about midnight. Little to no accumulation is expected.

A beautiful weekend is in the forecast with light winds, increasing sunshine and highs above average in the 40s.

Rain chances return late Sunday night and will be widespread by Monday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy, along with gusty winds as high as 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low 17°, with wind chills in the single digits.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 29°, mid 20s near the lakeshore.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 42°

