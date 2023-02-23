Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold on the way Friday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Windy day
Chicago First Alert Weather: Windy day 02:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. A breezy wind will make it feel like the single digits and low teens with the wind chills.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS
daypart-3-panel-evening.png
CBS

Mostly cloudy and chilly for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 20s. A wind off the lake will make locations near the lake cooler in the mid 20s. There's a slight chance for scattered light snow showers after sunset on Friday until about midnight. Little to no accumulation is expected.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS
bar-graph-tomorrow-left.png
CBS

A beautiful weekend is in the forecast with light winds, increasing sunshine and highs above average in the 40s.

weekend-forecast.png
CBS

Rain chances return late Sunday night and will be widespread by Monday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy, along with gusty winds as high as 40 mph.

monday-rain.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low 17°, with wind chills in the single digits.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 29°, mid 20s near the lakeshore.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 42°

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 5:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.