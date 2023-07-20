Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front passing

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the cold front crosses our area, a less humid and more stable air mass continues to move in with a northwesterly wind flow. 

mk-surface-map.png
CBS

The front passed through much of northern Illinois dry as towering clouds were being sheared off by strong winds aloft, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

dew-point-adi.png
CBS

We're still keeping an eye on northwest Indiana for possible storm development over the next hour or so since the front has not crossed that area yet. Dewpoints are in the lower 70s across northwest Indiana, so it's possible quick storms may form as the front moves through.

cbsn-2023.png
CBS
bar-graph-next-12-hrs-left-interactive-feels-like.png
CBS

TONIGHT: FAIR SKIES. LESS HUMID. LOW 64. NORTH/NORTHWEST WIND 10-20 & GUSTY.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. NOT AS HUMID. HIGH 82.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A 30% CHANCE FOR AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 85.

SUNDAY: A 40% CHANCE FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 86.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 2:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

