Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front passing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the cold front crosses our area, a less humid and more stable air mass continues to move in with a northwesterly wind flow.

CBS

The front passed through much of northern Illinois dry as towering clouds were being sheared off by strong winds aloft, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

CBS

We're still keeping an eye on northwest Indiana for possible storm development over the next hour or so since the front has not crossed that area yet. Dewpoints are in the lower 70s across northwest Indiana, so it's possible quick storms may form as the front moves through.

CBS

CBS

TONIGHT: FAIR SKIES. LESS HUMID. LOW 64. NORTH/NORTHWEST WIND 10-20 & GUSTY.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. NOT AS HUMID. HIGH 82.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A 30% CHANCE FOR AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 85.

SUNDAY: A 40% CHANCE FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 86.

CBS