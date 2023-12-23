Chicago First Alert Weather: Gray skies, rain continue through Christmas

Chicago First Alert Weather: Gray skies, rain by Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gray skies and wet weather continue into next week. Christmas Day looks very mild but wet.

Tonight:

Drizzle with patchy fog. Low 46.

Christmas Eve

Mostly cloudy, especially in the morning. High 58.

Christmas Day

Rain most of the day. High 56.

Extended

Rain or wintry mix possible into next week as temperatures drop after Christmas.

