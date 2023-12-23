Chicago First Alert Weather: Gray skies, rain continue through Christmas
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gray skies and wet weather continue into next week. Christmas Day looks very mild but wet.
Tonight:
Drizzle with patchy fog. Low 46.
Christmas Eve
Mostly cloudy, especially in the morning. High 58.
Christmas Day
Rain most of the day. High 56.
Extended
Rain or wintry mix possible into next week as temperatures drop after Christmas.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.