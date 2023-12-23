Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Gray skies, rain continue through Christmas

By Robb Ellis

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gray skies and wet weather continue into next week. Christmas Day looks very mild but wet.

Tonight:

Drizzle with patchy fog. Low 46.

Christmas Eve

Mostly cloudy, especially in the morning. High 58.

Christmas Day

Rain most of the day. High 56.

Extended

Rain or wintry mix possible into next week as temperatures drop after Christmas.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on December 23, 2023 / 5:33 PM CST

