Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of snow this weekend

By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy and chilly conditions continue with snow showers developing Saturday night, especially closer to midnight.

We expect snow showers to be around Sunday morning before the system departs.

Minor amounts are expected with a dusting to 1 inch and some isolated 2-inch totals possible far northwest.

The storm system arriving in the middle of next week is looking more impressive with accumulations likely. We will keep an eye on the track.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY. LOW 29.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 35.

SATURDAY NIGHT: LIGHT SNOW. LOW 30.

SUNDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 34.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 2:04 PM

