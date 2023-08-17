Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Beach hazards in Indiana

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Rain moves out, clearing skies with warm temps by afternoon
First Alert Weather: Rain moves out, clearing skies with warm temps by afternoon 02:43

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A gusty west/northwest wind flow has developed with the passage of today's front.

A Beach Hazards statement is in effect for Northwest Indiana beaches through tonight, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. High waves and dangerous rip currents are likely.

Some wildfire smoke may create a hazy sky on Friday.

Heat and humidity are expected to build through the weekend in the area.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 59.

FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 80.

SATURDAY: SUNNY & WARM. HIGH 85.

SUNDAY: HOT & HUMID. HIGH 92.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 1:53 PM

