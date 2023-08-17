Chicago First Alert Weather: Beach hazards in Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A gusty west/northwest wind flow has developed with the passage of today's front.
A Beach Hazards statement is in effect for Northwest Indiana beaches through tonight, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. High waves and dangerous rip currents are likely.
Some wildfire smoke may create a hazy sky on Friday.
Heat and humidity are expected to build through the weekend in the area.
TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 59.
FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 80.
SATURDAY: SUNNY & WARM. HIGH 85.
SUNDAY: HOT & HUMID. HIGH 92.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.