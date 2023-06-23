Chicago First Alert Weather: Air Quality Alert through Saturday night

First Alert Weather: Rain chances return over the weekend

First Alert Weather: Rain chances return over the weekend

First Alert Weather: Rain chances return over the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's an Air Quality Alert that's been extended through Saturday night.

CBS

CBS

CBS

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, heat builds Saturday as highs reach 90 degrees.

CBS

Storms develop Saturday night into Sunday.

CBS

Unsettled weather on Sunday with passing showers and thunderstorms.

There's a cooler movement behind the front to start next week.

TONIGHT: FAIR & MILD. LOW 65.

SATURDAY: HAZY & HOT. HIGH 91.

SATURDAY NIGHT: STORM THREAT DEVELOPS. LOW 69.

SUNDAY: EARLY STORMS LIKELY. HIGH 82. SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS IN THE AFTERNOON.

C