Chicago First Alert Weather: A sunny weekend ahead

By Mary Kay Kleist

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool and sunny
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect it to be dry all weekend with high pressure in control. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average. About 48 degrees is the normal high.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist is watching the next storm track for early next week. Rain increases Monday afternoon with highs in the 40s. It's possible a few flakes could mix into the picture on Tuesday as the front crosses the area.

Then, expect a big chill for the Thanksgiving holiday, especially for early Turkey Trot runners.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 32.

SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 53.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 54.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on November 17, 2023

