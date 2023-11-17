Chicago First Alert Weather: A sunny weekend ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect it to be dry all weekend with high pressure in control. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average. About 48 degrees is the normal high.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist is watching the next storm track for early next week. Rain increases Monday afternoon with highs in the 40s. It's possible a few flakes could mix into the picture on Tuesday as the front crosses the area.
Then, expect a big chill for the Thanksgiving holiday, especially for early Turkey Trot runners.
TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 32.
SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 53.
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 54.
