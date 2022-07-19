'We knew these patterns were real': More than 350,000 Illinoians have a gambling problem, according to state study

More than 380,000 Illinoians have a gambling problem, according to state study

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new concerns about a Chicago casino, by a state-funded study showing the dramatic ways gambling has changed Illinois families.

CBS 2's Chris Tye is always investigating and reports the study was given to the group that will decide if the $1.7 billion casino will get a green light.

If the Bally's plan happens, the first place they'll be cutting cards is at the temporary site in River North. The new study shows nearly 4% of Illinoisans have a gambling problem. That's more than 350,000 people statewide.

"Thank you a quorum is present."

This is the Illinois Gaming Board, the next major hurdle Bally's has to clear and get approval from to open its $1.7 billion Chicago casino in River West.

Polished renderings from the Rhode Island Gaming Company showcase the hotels, restaurants, jobs and promises of hundreds of millions in revenue for the city. But before the splash and cash arrives...

The Gaming Board heard sobering details of the just-released report from the state of Illinois on its 383,000 residents with gambling problems. And the problems are major.

The report shows:

*Problem gamblers in Illinois spent on average $16,750 on gambling on average per year. With that, 30% of them report gambling debt of over $50,000.

*10% of this group have either considered or attempted suicide. More than 50% Say Gambling Led To Neglecting Family / Kids

Helping fuel these numbers is the expansion of sports gambling in Illinois in recent years.

"Our growth industry in Illinois is gambling. Our growth industry in Illinois is marijuana. What kind of future do we expect from that?"

Rev. Dr. Myron McCoy is from the First United Methodist Church at the Chicago Temple. He said Chicago and Illinois gambling proponents saw these trendlines in other states and knew the risks that come with casino rewards.

"We knew that these patterns were real. Now they've come home," McCoy said.

But might these numbers give pause to the state gaming board who has yet to vote on whether to green-light the state's largest casino ever on the banks of the Chicago River.

And whose temporary casino site at medina Temple in River North has yet to see any casino progress?

McCoy doesn't expect these numbers to change the trend of more casinos in Illinois or the outcome of the Bally's vote. He said cities and states have budget holes that need filling, after voters often reject bond measures that would raise taxes.

The Gaming Board meets at the end of July. The Bally's plan will not be on the agenda. But a company spokesperson said plans to open the temporary site next year remains the goal.