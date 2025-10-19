Waukegan priest removed from Little Flower Parish, accused of grooming and sexual misconduct

A suburban priest is under investigation, accused of sexual misconduct and grooming.

Father Xamie Reyes, pastor at Little Flower Parish in Waukegan, has been moved out of the parish while the accusations are being investigated, according to a letter from Cardinal Blase Cupich.

Reyes has been accused of inappropriate conduct with an adult seminary student.

"I know that this is unsettling news, but I take seriously the responsibility to ensure those serving you are fit for ministry and that all are kept safe. I do appreciate your patience as we work to evaluate thoroughly these allegations. Only by doing so can we remain true to our promise to keep everyone safe," Cupich wrote in a letter to the parish.

Rev. Ismael Garcia, the associate pastor at Little Flower Parish, has been appointed as the church's administrator while Reyes is under investigation.