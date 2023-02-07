Lucky Day Lotto player wins $850,000 in Waukegan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, but it's still pretty nice. Someone won $850,000 playing Lucky Day Lotto in Waukegan.

The drawing was Sunday night. The winning ticket was sold at the Thornton's gas station on Grand and Green Bay.

That store will get $8,500 – or 1% of the prize money – for selling the winning ticket.

This is the fourth time someone has won $500,000 or more playing Lucky Day Lotto this year.