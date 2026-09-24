3 shot outside apartment complex in Waukegan, Illinois

Three people were shot outside an apartment complex in Waukegan, Illinois, on Wednesday night.

Waukegan police confirmed the shooting took place at 2000 West Glen Flora Avenue around 9 p.m.

Police did not release the conditons of the victims.

Video from the scene posted on social media showed a large group of people in the parking lot outside the complex as dozens of officers investigated.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.