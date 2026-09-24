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3 shot outside apartment complex in Waukegan, Illinois

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Darius Johnson
Darius Johnson
Reporter
Darius Johnson joined CBS News Chicago in August 2023.
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Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Three people were shot outside an apartment complex in Waukegan, Illinois, on Wednesday night. 

Waukegan police confirmed the shooting took place at 2000 West Glen Flora Avenue around 9 p.m.

Police did not release the conditons of the victims. 

Video from the scene posted on social media showed a large group of people in the parking lot outside the complex as dozens of officers investigated. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. 

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