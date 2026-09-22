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Several arrested after police pursuit, crash in Waukegan, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Josh Hernandez, Jessica Popowcer

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Several people were in police custody Tuesday morning after a police chase in Waukegan, Illinois, the night before.

At 9:29 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Elizabeth Street in Waukegan, Illinois State Police were helping Waukegan police stop a sport-utility vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide, according to state police. Further specifics about the homicide were not provided.

A state police trooper used a Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT, maneuver when the driver of the SUV slammed on the brakes and cause the state police cruiser to strike the SUV, state police said.

Waukegan police took the driver and all the occupants of the SUV into custody. It was not specified how many.

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