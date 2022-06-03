Watch CBS News
Water Taxi service reducing days of operation, making fewer stops this summer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Commuters won't be able to rely on Chicago's Water Taxi this summer.

The company says it will only operate on weekends because there are fewer people working downtown.

The taxis will also run a shorter season and make fewer stops.

When they do get back in the water, they will make stops at Chinatown, Madison Street near Ogilvie along the Riverwalk and Michigan Avenue.

