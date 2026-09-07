Water safety experts prepare for late boating season as warm weather continues to hold

Labor Day usually marks the end of summer, and swimming and boating season will also be winding down.

Water safety experts predict a late season if this nice weather holds out, with safety being prioritized as part of that extension.

"As long as the temperature stays up, people still keep booking and we still go out," said Captain Lisa Dixon

She pretty much works out on Lake Michigan full-time, chartering boats all summer and during Labor Day Weekend.

"One thing that I've noticed this year is there's a lot of inexperienced boaters out there," she said.

Beach swim closed at 7 p.m. on Monday, meaning there will be no lifeguards on duty moving forward. Dave Benjamin with the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says they will not be back on duty till next May.

On Sunday, a man died after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Illinois Beach State Park near Zion. Police say the man was seen jumping into the lake from the rocks before witnesses noticed him floating near the shore.

"Putting up a sign that says 'stay off the rocks' is not enough. Putting up beach rules without any enforcement really isn't enough. So, we need to have trained lifeguards at this state park to educate the public on the hazards," Benjamin said.

According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, 34 people had already drowned on Lake Michigan on this day last year. This year, that number was at 35.

Captain Dixon says thankfully things were much calmer on Monday compared to Sunday, when there were constant Mayday calls from a man overboard to a sinking vessel — even an explosion at a dock nearby as a boat was refueling. Video shows flames pouring out of a boat at the Diversity Harbor on Sunday.

"Majority of accidents, though, alcohol is usually a factor. So we encourage everyone on the water to stay sober while operating a vessel," she said.

She says staying on top of safety is the key to ending the boating season strong, with boats having life jackets and flares. That way, boaters can cruise with confidence during a season that is not over just yet.