Man critical after being pulled from water near Beach State Park in Zion, Illinois

A man was hospitalized after being pulled from the water near Beach State Park on Sunday.

Zion Fire and Rescue officials said bystanders swam out to pull the man, said to be between 25 and 35 years of age, to the breakwall after noticing he was floating unresponsively in the water.

Illinois State Park personnel and Lake County Sheriff's officers started CPR until fire crews arrived on the scene to render advanced life support care.

He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available.