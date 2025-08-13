Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan on Chicago's North Side

Watch CBS News
By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A man died after being pulled from Lake Michigan on Chicago's North Side early Wednesday morning. 

The Chicago Fire Department Marine Unit responded to the 3900 block of North Recreation Drive just before 1:15 a.m. and found an unresponsive man. 

The man was pulled from the water and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The circumstances leading up to the recovery were not immediately known. 

The victim has not been identified. 

A death investigation is underway. 

