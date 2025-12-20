Watch CBS News
Local News

2 water main breaks reported in Dolton, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Crews are working to repair two water main breaks in Dolton, Illinois, on Saturday.

Village officials confirmed the Public Works Department is responding to the breaks at 148th and Indiana and 145th and Sander. Officials are warning residents nearby they may experience low water pressure. 

Officials said no boil orders are in effect, and the water main breaks are expected to be fixed on Saturday.

It is not clear what caused the water main breaks. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue