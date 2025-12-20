2 water main breaks reported in Dolton, Illinois

Crews are working to repair two water main breaks in Dolton, Illinois, on Saturday.

Village officials confirmed the Public Works Department is responding to the breaks at 148th and Indiana and 145th and Sander. Officials are warning residents nearby they may experience low water pressure.

Officials said no boil orders are in effect, and the water main breaks are expected to be fixed on Saturday.

It is not clear what caused the water main breaks.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.