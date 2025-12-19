Water leak shuts down Cook County building in downtown Chicago

Flooding in a Cook County building downtown led to a large emergency response on Friday morning.

Building occupants at 69 West Washington, across from the Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza, received notice of a "substantial water leak" in the pedway level. Building officials warned the leak is impacting elevators and escalators.

Building access is now limited to the first-floor lobby.

Sources told CBS News Chicago a pipe burst caused two feet of standing water in the basement. City officials have not confirmed the cause of the leak.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to multiple agencies for more information.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.