Drive-by shooting in Washington Park leaves 16-year-old boy wounded

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Police said the boy was near the sidewalk on the 6000 block of South Prairie around 3:15 p.m., when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

The boy was shot in the thigh and arm, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody Thursday afternoon.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

December 29, 2022 / 4:21 PM

