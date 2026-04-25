Nasim Nunez drives in 4, Washington Nationals beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 in 10 innings

Nasim Nunez drove in four runs, including two in the top of the 10th inning, as the Washington Nationals beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Saturday.

Automatic runner James Wood scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the top of the 10th before the Nationals tacked on three more runs against Jordan Leasure (2-1) on a walk with the bases loaded and a two-run single by Nunez.

The White Sox could muster only one run in the bottom of the 10th off Brad Lord.

Washington starter Jake Irvin allowed four hits, struck out nine and walked none. Cionel Perez (2-3) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win as the Nationals won for the first time in four games.

Noah Schultz allowed two runs on four hits over six innings while striking out eight for the White Sox.

Nunez hit a two-run, two-out single off Schultz in the fourth before the White Sox scored twice in the bottom of the eighth off Gus Varland to tie the score.

The Nationals struck out four White Sox hitters in the sixth when catcher Keibert Ruiz dropped a third strike against Vargas, then threw wide of first base for an error. Irvin struck out the next two hitters before Mitchell Parker got pinch-hitter Tanner Murray swinging to end the inning.

The attendance of 35,175 was the third-largest for the Sox this season and the largest for an April game that wasn't a home opener since 2007.

Earlier Saturday, the White Sox called up catcher Drew Romo from Triple-A Charlotte and designated catcher Reese McGuire for assignment. McGuire hit .172 in 11 games while backing up Edgar Quero during Kyle Teel's absence with a hamstring injury.

The Nationals recalled Andres Chaparro from Triple-A Rochester and sent down pitcher Riley Cornelio. Chaparro started Saturday's game at first base, batting third and going 0 for 3.

Up next

Nationals LHP Foster Griffin (3-0, 3.38 ERA) closes out the series Sunday against Chicago RHP Sean Burke (1-2, 4.43 ERA).