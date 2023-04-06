Was road rage behind shooting of truck driver in Posen?

POSEN (CBS) -- A truck driver was shot in a possible road rage attack in south suburban Posen, police said.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning on 147th Street near Interstate 57 when a black sedan drove past the truck driver and fired shots, police said.

Police Chief William Alexander says the semi driver was talking when first responders arrived and told investigators someone in a dark colored sedan fired several shots from their car in a second turn lane before getting onto the highway.

The truck driver is being treated at Advocate Christ Medical Center and was critically wounded, police said.

There were several bullet holes in the door of the truck.

Police are looking into the motive behind the shooting and have not ruled out road rage as a possible cause.

Alexander said detectives are reviewing surveillance video to get more information about the suspect's car.