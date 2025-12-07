Warriors beat Bulls 123-91 at United Center for Chicago's 7th straight loss

Brandin Podziemski scored 21 points off the bench, Jimmy Butler added 19 in his return to the lineup and the injury-depleted Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 123-91 on Sunday night to extend the longest active losing streak in the NBA.

The Bulls have lost seven in a row, their most since an eight-game skid in the 2019-20 season.

Quinten Post also scored 19 points for the Warriors.

Golden State shot 22 of 47 from beyond the arc with seven players connecting from long range. Post and Podziemski each hit five 3s.

Josh Giddey scored 18 points and Matas Buzelis added 16 for the Bulls, who shot 36% from the field and were out-rebounded 51-38.

The Warriors held an opponent to under 100 points for a third straight game and limited Chicago to its fewest points in a game this season.

Butler started after missing two games (left knee), but Golden State remained without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Al Horford. Coach Steve Kerr said trio might return Friday against Minnesota.

Buddy Hield and Post each hit a 3-pointer in the first 90 seconds and Golden State led by as many as 16 before taking a 60-46 advantage into the intermission. The Warriors hit their first four 3-point attempts and were 12 for 25 in the first half.

Golden State stretched its lead to 24-points in the third quarter. Chicago used a 17-1 run to narrow its deficit to 87-79 early in the fourth before the Warriors pulled away late.

Chicago played without four regulars: Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, Isaac Okoro and Jalen Smith. Ayo Dosunmu started despite right thumb sprain and

Curry is expected to resume practice as soon as Wednesday as he comes back from a left quadriceps contusion and muscle strain.

Up next

Warriors: Host Minnesota on Friday.

Bulls: At Charlotte on Friday.