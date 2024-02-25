Watch CBS News
Warming trend begins as Chicago heads back into 50s

By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicagoans prepare to trade coats for jackets once again. 

After a brief return to winter, another warming trend takes off starting Sunday. 

Clouds and sunshine mixed as highs rebound to the middle 50s. Quiet weather continues tonight into tomorrow under mainly clear skies. 

A strong start to the new school and work week, abundant sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. There may be a few storms that will develop late Monday night, but the main story is the warmth and unsettled skies that return on Tuesday.

Temperatures quickly climb near 70° as storms erupt late into the evening. All modes of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes. Storms linger into the night as a rain/snow mix develops early Wednesday morning. Expect a huge temp crash with highs struggling in the 30s mid-week. 

Once again, the cold is short-lived. Warmer-than-normal temperatures return for the first days of March. 

TODAY: 

BREEZY & MILDER HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: 

CLEAR AND CHILLY LOW: 37

TOMORROW: 

SUNNY, WARMER HIGH: 66

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 6:54 AM CST

