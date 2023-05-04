First Alert Weather: Warming back up with above average temps

First Alert Weather: Above average highs in the 70s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time this week, we're going to reach highs above the average with temps in the 70s.

There will be a chilly lake breeze that will keep lakeside temps in the 50s.

As the weather gets better, we can expect more clouds tonight into Friday, with a spotty sprinkle or shower possible - but the warmup continues.

The nice weather lasts into the weekend with a chance for showers and storms late Sunday.

TODAY: SUNNY AND WARMER, COOLER LAKESIDE HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND COOL LOW: 53

TOMORROW: PARTLY CLOUDY, SPRINKLE OR TWO POSSIBLE HIGH: 74