First Alert Weather: Warming back up with above average temps
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time this week, we're going to reach highs above the average with temps in the 70s.
There will be a chilly lake breeze that will keep lakeside temps in the 50s.
As the weather gets better, we can expect more clouds tonight into Friday, with a spotty sprinkle or shower possible - but the warmup continues.
The nice weather lasts into the weekend with a chance for showers and storms late Sunday.
TODAY: SUNNY AND WARMER, COOLER LAKESIDE HIGH: 72
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND COOL LOW: 53
TOMORROW: PARTLY CLOUDY, SPRINKLE OR TWO POSSIBLE HIGH: 74
