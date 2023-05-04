Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Warming back up with above average temps

By Laura Bannon

First Alert Weather: Above average highs in the 70s
First Alert Weather: Above average highs in the 70s 02:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time this week, we're going to reach highs above the average with temps in the 70s.

There will be a chilly lake breeze that will keep lakeside temps in the 50s. 

As the weather gets better, we can expect more clouds tonight into Friday, with a spotty sprinkle or shower possible - but the warmup continues. 

The nice weather lasts into the weekend with a chance for showers and storms late Sunday. 

TODAY: SUNNY AND WARMER, COOLER LAKESIDE HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND COOL LOW: 53

TOMORROW: PARTLY CLOUDY, SPRINKLE OR TWO POSSIBLE HIGH: 74

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 6:18 AM

