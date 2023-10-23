Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer week ahead, rain chances return

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Prepare for a warmer week ahead with hefty rain chances developing. 

Milder and breezy Monday in the 60s with a bigger windy warmup on Tuesday into the 70s. 

Staying warm all week until the weekend. Aside from a few showers here or there, our next meaningful push of rain arrives Wednesday. 

TODAY: BREEZY AND MILDER  HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: COOL AND BREEZY LOW: 56

TOMORROW: WINDY & WARMER, SHOWERS LATE HIGH: 76 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on October 23, 2023 / 4:16 AM

