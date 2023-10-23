Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer week ahead, rain chances return
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Prepare for a warmer week ahead with hefty rain chances developing.
Milder and breezy Monday in the 60s with a bigger windy warmup on Tuesday into the 70s.
Staying warm all week until the weekend. Aside from a few showers here or there, our next meaningful push of rain arrives Wednesday.
TODAY: BREEZY AND MILDER HIGH: 64
TONIGHT: COOL AND BREEZY LOW: 56
TOMORROW: WINDY & WARMER, SHOWERS LATE HIGH: 76
