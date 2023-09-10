First Alert Weather: Warmer temps with partial clouds

First Alert Weather: Partial clouds, rain by late night

First Alert Weather: Partial clouds, rain by late night

First Alert Weather: Partial clouds, rain by late night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warmer today before a mild taste of fall arrives next week.

CBS News Chicago

Rain arrives late tonight and impacts Monday's morning commute.

CBS News Chicago

Dry for the remainder of next week, with highs near 70 and lows near 50. The humidity drops substantially by the end of the week for a very comfortable few days.

CBS News Chicago

Today:

Partly cloudy. High 79.

Tonight:

Rain showers. Low 62

Tomorrow:

Rain showers. High 71.

CBS News Chicago