First Alert Weather: Warmer temps with partial clouds

By Robb Ellis

First Alert Weather: Partial clouds, rain by late night
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warmer today before a mild taste of fall arrives next week. 

Rain arrives late tonight and impacts Monday's morning commute.

Dry for the remainder of next week, with highs near 70 and lows near 50. The humidity drops substantially by the end of the week for a very comfortable few days.  

Today:

Partly cloudy. High 79.

Tonight:

Rain showers. Low 62

Tomorrow:

Rain showers. High 71.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on September 10, 2023 / 6:24 AM

