First Alert Weather: Warmer temps with partial clouds
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warmer today before a mild taste of fall arrives next week.
Rain arrives late tonight and impacts Monday's morning commute.
Dry for the remainder of next week, with highs near 70 and lows near 50. The humidity drops substantially by the end of the week for a very comfortable few days.
Today:
Partly cloudy. High 79.
Tonight:
Rain showers. Low 62
Tomorrow:
Rain showers. High 71.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.