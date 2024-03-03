Warmer temps in Chicago with highs reaching 70s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We get even warmer in Chicago on Sunday.
Warm winds today will carry temps into the low 70s. There is an elevated brush fire risk due to the strong winds, dry fuels, and low relative humidity.
A storm front brings rain and thunder Monday afternoon, especially in the evening from sunset to midnight.
TODAY
PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 72. GUSTY, WARM WINDS.
TONIGHT
PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 55.
MONDAY
STORMS DEVELOP. HIGH 72.
