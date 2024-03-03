Watch CBS News
Warmer temps in Chicago with highs reaching 70s

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Temps reach 70s in Chicago
Temps reach 70s in Chicago 02:14
CBS News Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We get even warmer in Chicago on Sunday. 

Warm winds today will carry temps into the low 70s. There is an elevated brush fire risk due to the strong winds, dry fuels, and low relative humidity. 

A storm front brings rain and thunder Monday afternoon, especially in the evening from sunset to midnight.

TODAY

PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 72. GUSTY, WARM WINDS.

TONIGHT

PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 55.

MONDAY

STORMS DEVELOP. HIGH 72.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 7:12 AM CST

