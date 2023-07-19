Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer temps, more humidity on Thursday

By Gerard Jebaily

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's expected to be warmer and more humid tomorrow as a cold front approaches, which will cross the area late morning through early afternoon.

This will lead to a few showers and thunderstorms popping up along and ahead of it, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Gerard Jebaily.

The best chance will be in our eastern DMA, especially our Indiana counties. A couple of them could become severe in the afternoon as they push out of the area. But we're not expecting much activity in the Chicago area other than a shower in the mid-late morning. 

Expect mostly dry and less humid weather on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the warmer temperatures and humidity will surge back, and we will have a better chance of some scattered thunderstorms, which could linger into Monday.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND COMFORTABLE. A FEW SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE BY DAYBREAK. LOW: 68

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AND VERY WARM WITH A FEW MAINLY AM SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH:87

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SEASONABLY WARM WITH LESS HUMIDITY. HIGH: 81

First published on July 19, 2023 / 3:16 PM

