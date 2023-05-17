Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Much warmer highs for Thursday

By Albert Ramon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be mostly clear and hazy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Expect the hazy skies to continue on Thursday, thanks to wildfire smoke associated with fires burning in Canada, according to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon. High temperatures will be much warmer Thursday with a few spots near 80 degrees in the afternoon. Lakeside locations will be cooler in the low 70s.

Shower chances increase late Thursday night and continue into Friday. The best chance for showers will be during the morning hours on Friday. Rainfall amounts will be less than a quarter of an inch for most locations.

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs ranging from the low 60s near the lake to the low 70s inland. Temperatures will be milder on Sunday with highs in the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low 47°

THURSDAY: Hazy sunshine and warmer. High 78°, low 70s near the lake.

FRIDAY: Showers likely, especially in the morning. High 71° 

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 3:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

