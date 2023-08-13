First Alert Weather: Warm temps with increasing clouds
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One more summerlike day before clouds and showers return to start the workweek.
Cooler temps will start the week before sunshine brings temperatures back into the 80s starting on Wednesday, and close to 90 by the weekend.
Today:
Increasing clouds. High 83.
Tonight:
Chance of showers. Low 66.
Tomorrow:
Showers likely. High 77.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.