First Alert Weather: Warm temps return with mostly sunny skies
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a brief cool down, a dry and warm pattern emerges for the next week.
Rain chances remain low, and temperatures will stay in the 80s.
A warm and mostly sunny forecast for all of next week with temps in the 80s through next weekend.
Today:
Mostly sunny. High 80.
Tonight:
Mostly clear. Low 60.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy with clouds increasing in the afternoon. High 85.
