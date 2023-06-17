First Alert Weather: Warm temps return with mostly sunny skies

First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny skies with warm temps

First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny skies with warm temps

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a brief cool down, a dry and warm pattern emerges for the next week.

Rain chances remain low, and temperatures will stay in the 80s.

A warm and mostly sunny forecast for all of next week with temps in the 80s through next weekend.

Today:

Mostly sunny. High 80.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 60.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy with clouds increasing in the afternoon. High 85.