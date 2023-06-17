Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Warm temps return with mostly sunny skies

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a brief cool down, a dry and warm pattern emerges for the next week. 

Rain chances remain low, and temperatures will stay in the 80s.

A warm and mostly sunny forecast for all of next week with temps in the 80s through next weekend.  

Today:

Mostly sunny. High 80.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 60.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy with clouds increasing in the afternoon. High 85.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on June 17, 2023 / 6:37 AM

