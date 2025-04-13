Warm temps with minor shower chances for Sunday in Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Clouds rule the area Sunday, but our temperatures will continue to jump into the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Breezy winds from the south on Sunday are helping boost the temperatures. We can't rule out having a brief isolated shower today. However, most of us in Chicagoland will experience dry conditions.

Winds pick up Monday. Temperatures stay above normal in the 60s with sun and clouds, and an occasional pop-up shower will remain possible. A small dip in our temps is expected Tuesday due to the previous cold front. Our next big weather maker arrives for the end of the week on Thursday and Friday, with rain and storms returning.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Isolated shower, otherwise cloudy with a high of 65 and breezy.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low of 53. Still breezy.

TOMORROW: Sun and clouds, with a chance of showers. High of 62. Windy.

