Watch CBS News
Weather

Warm temps with minor shower chances for Sunday in Chicago

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

Warm with minor shower chances in Chicago
Warm with minor shower chances in Chicago 02:05
what-were-tracking-apr-13.png
CBS News Chicago

Clouds rule the area Sunday, but our temperatures will continue to jump into the 60s to near 70 degrees. 

wind-gusts-today-apr-13.png
CBS News Chicago

Breezy winds from the south on Sunday are helping boost the temperatures. We can't rule out having a brief isolated shower today. However, most of us in Chicagoland will experience dry conditions. 

today-apr-13.png
CBS News Chicago
today-temp-apr-13.png
CBS News Chicago
tonight-apr-13.png
CBS News Chicago

Winds pick up Monday. Temperatures stay above normal in the 60s with sun and clouds, and an occasional pop-up shower will remain possible. A small dip in our temps is expected Tuesday due to the previous cold front. Our next big weather maker arrives for the end of the week on Thursday and Friday, with rain and storms returning.  

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Isolated shower, otherwise cloudy with a high of 65 and breezy.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low of 53. Still breezy.

TOMORROW: Sun and clouds, with a chance of showers. High of 62. Windy.

7-day-apr-13.png
CBS News Chicago
Kylee Miller
kyleemiller-pick-coloradjust-caf.jpg

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.