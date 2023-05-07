Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Warm day ahead with chance of showers, storms by evening

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Temps in the 80s, chance of evening storms
First Alert Weather: Temps in the 80s, chance of evening storms 02:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get ready for a very warm day ahead, and another chance for storms by tonight into overnight.

highs-today-adi-16.png
CBS News Chicago

Those mild temperatures stick around with us into next week as well.

5-panel-daypart-today-1.png
CBS News Chicago

A drier forecast is coming for Tuesday through Friday with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.  

7-day-forecast-am-1.png
CBS News Chicago

Today:

Variably cloudy, with periods of sunshine. High 80.

Tonight:

Scattered storms. Low 58.

Tomorrow:

Scattered showers and storms. High 71. Cooler lakeside.

Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 6:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.