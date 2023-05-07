First Alert Weather: Warm day ahead with chance of showers, storms by evening
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get ready for a very warm day ahead, and another chance for storms by tonight into overnight.
Those mild temperatures stick around with us into next week as well.
A drier forecast is coming for Tuesday through Friday with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Today:
Variably cloudy, with periods of sunshine. High 80.
Tonight:
Scattered storms. Low 58.
Tomorrow:
Scattered showers and storms. High 71. Cooler lakeside.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.