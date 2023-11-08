Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm day ahead with patchy showers

CBS News Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warmer day is ahead but with patchy light rain showers. The south will especially experience the above-normal warmth as it may reach 70°.

After a few morning showers, there will be a midday break with more showers for the afternoon and evening.

Evening showers wrap up the skies clear overnight, with lows in the 40s with 30s inland. Chilly gusty breezes with sunshine tomorrow. Staying cool through the upcoming weekend in the 50s.

TODAY: SCATTERED LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS. WARMER SOUTH & BREEZY HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: EVENING SHOWERS END THEN CLEARING -- BRISK LOW: 42

TOMORROW: MOSTLY SUNNY & GUSTY BREEZES HIGH: 52

