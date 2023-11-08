Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm day ahead with patchy showers

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warmer day is ahead but with patchy light rain showers. The south will especially experience the above-normal warmth as it may reach 70°. 

After a few morning showers, there will be a midday break with more showers for the afternoon and evening.

next-12-hrs-precip-chances-6.png
Evening showers wrap up the skies clear overnight, with lows in the 40s with 30s inland. Chilly gusty breezes with sunshine tomorrow. Staying cool through the upcoming weekend in the 50s.

TODAY: SCATTERED LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS. WARMER SOUTH & BREEZY HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: EVENING SHOWERS END THEN CLEARING -- BRISK LOW: 42

TOMORROW: MOSTLY SUNNY & GUSTY BREEZES HIGH: 52

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on November 8, 2023 / 4:43 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

