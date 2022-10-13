Want to win free Harry Styles tickets? Here's what you need to know
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Harry Styles fans can get a ticket for free.
Some fans trying to get a wristband, for a spot close to the stage, have been camping outside the United Center since Tuesday night.
If you want to save money, and don't want to spend the days in the rain and cold, the United Center is holding a ticket giveaway.
Share the United Center's post on Twitter or Instagram by 5 p.m. Thursday.
A lucky fan will win a pair of 100 level tickets to Friday night's show.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.