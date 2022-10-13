Watch CBS News
Local News

Want to win free Harry Styles tickets? Here's what you need to know

/ CBS Chicago

Want to win free Harry Styles tickets? Here's what you need to know
Want to win free Harry Styles tickets? Here's what you need to know 00:49

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Harry Styles fans can get a ticket for free. 

Some fans trying to get a wristband, for a spot close to the stage, have been camping outside the United Center since Tuesday night.

If you want to save money, and don't want to spend the days in the rain and cold, the United Center is holding a ticket giveaway. 

Share the United Center's post on Twitter or Instagram by 5 p.m. Thursday.

A lucky fan will win a pair of 100 level tickets to Friday night's show.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 11:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.