Items from Walter Payton's personal collection up for auction

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As part of the lead up to the Super Bowl, some items from Walter Payton's personal collection are on display in Phoenix as part of the NFL Experience and up for auction.

The auction wraps up on Saturday. A portion of the proceeds will go to The Payton Family Foundations and NFL Auction Charities.

Bids can be made at huntauctions.com.