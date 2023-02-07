Watch CBS News
Items from Walter Payton's personal collection up for auction

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As part of the lead up to the Super Bowl, some items from Walter Payton's personal collection are on display in Phoenix as part of the NFL Experience and up for auction.

CBS 2's Marshall Harris caught up with Dave Hunt from Hunt Auctions. Watch their conversation above.

The auction wraps up on Saturday. A portion of the proceeds will go to The Payton Family Foundations and NFL Auction Charities.

Bids can be made at huntauctions.com.

