Wall collapse leaves bricks scattered on sidewalk and street in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bricks are all over the sidewalk and street after a wall collapsed.
The 100-by-100-foot section of a barrier walk is on Kedzie just north of Chicago Avenue.
Crews rushed to the scene at 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
Wind may have caused the collapse, but firefighters will not confirm that right now.
No injuries were reported.
