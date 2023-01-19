Watch CBS News
Local News

Wall collapse leaves bricks scattered on sidewalk and street in Humboldt Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Wall Collapse leaves bricks scattered in Humboldt Park
Wall Collapse leaves bricks scattered in Humboldt Park 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bricks are all over the sidewalk and street after a wall collapsed.

The 100-by-100-foot section of a barrier walk is on Kedzie just north of Chicago Avenue.

Crews rushed to the scene at 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Wind may have caused the collapse, but firefighters will not confirm that right now.

No injuries were reported. 

First published on January 19, 2023 / 6:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.