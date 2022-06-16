Wait for traffic light at dangerous West Loop intersection could take years, but neighbors want solution now

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It keeps happening; drivers getting into crashes at an intersection near downtown Chicago. We told you months ago how one business owner documented many of them, to highlight the need for an immediate fix.

CBS 2's Steven Graves reports that fix has not been put into place, and returned to ask why.

The city has promised a traffic light at the intersection of Halsted and Hubbard streets in the West Loop, but has yet to follow through. After pushing for answers, CBS 2 has learned when it might be installed, but in the meantime there is fear.

"Our worst fear is seeing somebody pass away," said business owner Zach Uttich.

A Chicago Fire Department vehicle with its front bumper broken, a pregnant woman holding her head near a wrecked vehicle, and a cement truck hitting an SUV, all in the last three days.

"I think it's worse," Zach Uttich said.

Uttich said a total of four wrecks took place outside his clothing store BLVDier.

The accident count has piled up over two years he's been there.

"Saying things helps. Businesses, citizens, individuals; saying things helps," he said.

He did just that back in February with CBS 2, trying to get a fix at the intersection known for its blind spots and heavy traffic from downtown.

A traffic light is preferred, but the Chicago Department of Transportation now says the process could take two years for design and planning. CDOT claims to be collecting data, but Uttich said traffic safety improvements can't wait.

"Signage, pedestrian flashing lights, pylons for the bike lanes," he said.

Those are some immediate ideas from him, and since Ald. Walter Burnett's office didn't respond months ago, we stopped by the office in the 27th Ward.

Burnett said CDOT told him signs won't work at that intersection, and it's a matter of waiting for the light to come.

"This is one of the top priorities. Absolutely," said John Bosca, president of Neighbors of River West.

While city leadership seems to be standing by, Bosca said his group is stepping up and continuously advocating for change.

He recently spoke to a developer who wants to build near the known-troubled intersection. With that, he says, comes discussions on safety improvements sooner rather than later.

"Get it addressed right now, at least minimize the problems that were here. That's the best thing that we can do," He said.

It's one of many issues Bosca says he plans to bring up in a meeting next week with the city. We'll be sure to follow-up.

Meantime, CDOT said funding for the traffic signal was just approved earlier this year.