Vote on Advocate Children's NICU Halloween costume contest

Elyssa Kaufman
Advocate Children's Hospital wants you to pick your favorite Halloween costume for their tiniest patients.

Babies in neonatal intensive care are pictured dressed in custom costumes, including a Dunkin' donut, a Costco hot dog, a Hershey Kiss, a scuba diver, and a lucky duck. 

The hospital is asking voters to head to their Facebook post by noon on Monday, October 27. To vote, "like" your favorite photo or photos included in the post. 

TOO CUTE TO SPOOK! 🎃🕸️🖤 Parents with babies in our neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) across Illinois are getting...

Posted by Advocate Children's Hospital on Monday, October 20, 2025

The top two photos from the hospital's NICU will get a prize.

As the hospital said, "To us they are ALL winners!" 

