Vote on Advocate Children's NICU Halloween costume contest
Advocate Children's Hospital wants you to pick your favorite Halloween costume for their tiniest patients.
Babies in neonatal intensive care are pictured dressed in custom costumes, including a Dunkin' donut, a Costco hot dog, a Hershey Kiss, a scuba diver, and a lucky duck.
The hospital is asking voters to head to their Facebook post by noon on Monday, October 27. To vote, "like" your favorite photo or photos included in the post.
The top two photos from the hospital's NICU will get a prize.
As the hospital said, "To us they are ALL winners!"