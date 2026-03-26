Volunteers hand out supplies for residents devastated by tornadoes in Kankakee, Illinois

Kankakee, Illinois, was bracing for more severe weather on Thursday, just two weeks after tornadoes hit the area.

An EF-3 tornado touched down in Kankakee County on Tuesday, March 11. The storms uprooted trees and destroyed homes.

But on Thursday, people in the Kankakee area got more help on their road to recovery.

The group Black Men United set up a distribution center at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee.

They unloaded a semi-trailer truck packed with food, water, diapers, clothing, and even generators.

Volunteers are hoping to make life a little bit easier for people who lost nearly everything.

"A lot of things were lost — food, you know, shelter, furniture — so people are in dire need of just the basic necessities just to be able to live from day to day," said the Rev. Joseph W. Lightfoot Jr., pastor of Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Volunteers were out at the church, at 1591 E. Cedar St. in Kankakee, until 1 p.m. handing out supplies.