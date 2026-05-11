Volo Museum's KITT from "Knight Rider" gets speeding ticket in New York City

The Volo Museum got a traffic ticket for one of its vehicles in the mail but the thing is, the museum says the car hasn't moved in years.

The museum shared a ticket they got in the mail from the New York City Department of Finance for $50. According to the ticket, KITT, the famed talking car from "Knight Rider," was going 11 miles per hour above the speed limit in a school zone.

KITT from "Knight Rider" on display at the Volo Museum in Volo, Illinois. Volo Museum

But KITT had been in the Volo Museum the whole time; in fact, it's been stationary and on display for years. The museum said they think New York City's official system must have connected the novelty plates in the picture to the car in the museum.

Security footage showing KITT in the museum at the time of the ticket. Volo Museum

The museum shared a picture of their security footage with CBS News Chicago dated at the time of the speeding ticket and shows the car parked. The museum said they requested a hearing about the ticket.

A spokesperson for the New York City Department of Finance said in a statement that they are looking into the matter.