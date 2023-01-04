Watch CBS News
Vitalant raffling off Super Bowl tickets for blood donors

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This month is National Blood Donor Month, with donors of all types needed now, because this is the lowest blood donation period of the year.

To get more people to donate, through Jan. 20 blood services provider Vitalant is entering donors into a raffle to win tickets to the Super Bowl. Learn more at vitalant.org/biggame.

Vitalant is hosting several blood drives this week. You can find a blood drive near you, and schedule an appointment at vitalant.org.

