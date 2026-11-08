Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan placed on bypass for all ambulances

Two weeks after a Waukegan hospital lost its Level II trauma center designation, the hospital is no longer accepting ambulances, according to multiple fire departments and officials.

Vista Medical Center East is now on bypass for all ambulances by order of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

That means ambulances will now go to Northwestern Medicine in Lake Forest, Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, or, for veterans, Lovell Federal Health Center in North Chicago. Some patients could even have to travel to Endeavor Health in higland park.

Walk-in patients are still being accepted.