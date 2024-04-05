Visitation to be held for 3 victims killed in stabbing attacks in Rockford

Visitation, funeral services planned for 3 victims in Rockford stabbing attacks

Visitation services will be held on Friday for three of the victims killed in last week's stabbing attacks in Rockford.

Four people were killed, and others were hurt in the violent attacks in and around Rockford.

Jenna Newcomb, 15, along with Jacob Schupbach, 23, and his mother, Romona Schupback, 63, were killed last week in the violent rampage.

All three victims will have memorial visitations on Friday afternoon at two different locations in Rockford.

A shared funeral for the Schupbachs will be held on Saturday, while the Newcomb family will have a private funeral for Jenna at a later date.

The fourth victim, postal worker Jay Larson, was laid to rest on Wednesday.

The suspect, Christian Soto, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and home invasion.

Police said the accused suspect seemed to target people at random - going house to house in a series of seemingly unmotivated broad daylight attacks in 20 minutes.

Rockford's mayor says Newcomb, who was about to turn 16, died protecting her younger sister and a friend in the attack.

He will continue to be detained at the Winnebago County Jail.

His next court hearing is April 15.