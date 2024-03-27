4 dead, 5 injured in attack in Rockford, Illinois; suspect in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were killed and five others were injured in an attack on Wednesday afternoon in Rockford, Illinois. Police said some of the victims were stabbed.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said the first call came in around 1:15 p.m. for a medical call in the 2300 block of Holmes. Soon after, there were additional calls for police and paramedics at multiple scenes in Rockford and surrounding parts of Winnebago County.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said there was a home invasion near the intersection of Florence and Eggleston. A young woman trying to get away was stabbed in the face and hands and seriously wounded. A Good Samaritan who tried to help her also was stabbed.

Redd said a total of four people were killed, one person was critically injured, and four other people were taken to hospitals, where their conditions were stabilized. Redd said not all of the victims were stabbed, but there were no gunshot victims. Caruana said one of the people killed was a postal worker.

A suspect was taken into custody by around 1:30 p.m., according to Caruana.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said he was "totally shaken by this act of violence."

Redd said police were questioning the suspect who was taken into custody, but there was no clear motive for the attack.