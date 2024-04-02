Man charged in Rockford stabbing attacks denied pretrial release
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man charged in last week's mass stabbing attack in Rockford will remain in jail until his trial a judge ruled that 22-year-old Christian Soto is a danger to the public and denied his request for a pretrial release.
Soto is accused of killing four people in a series of seemingly random attacks.
The victims include a 15-year-old girl and a U.S. postal worker.
That worker, 49-year-old Jay Larson, was honored today by the U.S. Postal Service.
Multiple mail carriers led a procession along Jay Larson's mail route to recognized the impact he made on the community.
The tributes continue Tuesday night with a prayer service in his name.