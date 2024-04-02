Man charged in Rockford stabbing attacks denied pretrial release

Procession for murdered mail carrier Jay Larson's mail in Rockford

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man charged in last week's mass stabbing attack in Rockford will remain in jail until his trial a judge ruled that 22-year-old Christian Soto is a danger to the public and denied his request for a pretrial release.

Soto is accused of killing four people in a series of seemingly random attacks.

The victims include a 15-year-old girl and a U.S. postal worker.

That worker, 49-year-old Jay Larson, was honored today by the U.S. Postal Service.

Multiple mail carriers led a procession along Jay Larson's mail route to recognized the impact he made on the community.

The tributes continue Tuesday night with a prayer service in his name.